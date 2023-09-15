Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Linguine Pescatore

Ingredients:

1-pound dried linguine

Marinara sauce

12 jumbo (16/20) shrimp, peeled and deveined

12 large sea scallops

24 mussels, preferable Prince Edward Island, rinsed

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add salt to taste. Add the linguine and stir well to be sure the strands are separated. Cook according to the package directions, stirring occasionally, until al dente.

Time the sauce so it is done about the same time as the pasta. Heat the marinara sauce in a large saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring often, until simmering. Add the shrimp, scallops and mussels and cover the saucepan tightly. Cook until the mussels have opened and the shrimp and scallops are firm and opaque, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Using tongs, transfer the mussels to a bowl.

When the linguine is done, drain it well. Return it to its cooking pot, pour in the seafood sauce, and mix well. Using tongs, divide the linguine, and then the mussels among serving bowls. Serve hot + enjoy!

