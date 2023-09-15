LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Linguine Pescatore

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ingredients:

1-pound dried linguine

Marinara sauce

12 jumbo (16/20) shrimp, peeled and deveined

12 large sea scallops

24 mussels, preferable Prince Edward Island, rinsed

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add salt to taste. Add the linguine and stir well to be sure the strands are separated. Cook according to the package directions, stirring occasionally, until al dente.

Time the sauce so it is done about the same time as the pasta. Heat the marinara sauce in a large saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring often, until simmering. Add the shrimp, scallops and mussels and cover the saucepan tightly. Cook until the mussels have opened and the shrimp and scallops are firm and opaque, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Using tongs, transfer the mussels to a bowl.

When the linguine is done, drain it well. Return it to its cooking pot, pour in the seafood sauce, and mix well. Using tongs, divide the linguine, and then the mussels among serving bowls. Serve hot + enjoy!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
The deadly shooting happened in the 6600 block of Newbridge Cove.
18-year-old shot and killed during reported burglary in west Jefferson Co.
52-year-old Bryan Craig Fox
Man found guilty of shooting, killing wife in Oneonta
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Linguine Pescatore
Source: WBRC video
Ron Cook - Shrimp and Grits with Collard Greens
Source: WBRC video
Kshena Gourmet - Loaded Pasta
Source: WBRC video
Trace Barnett - Cheesy Cheeseburger Sliders