Burglars tunnel through wall of neighboring business to get to Gardendale Game Stop

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Burglars hit two businesses in Gardendale overnight.

An employee at Regional Finance Loans on Odum Road said their store was broken into through the front door after the someone cut the wires for the alarm.

Several game systems were stolen from Game Stop in Gardendale.
Several game systems were stolen from Game Stop in Gardendale.(WBRC)

The suspects then tunneled their way through the adjoining wall to Game Stop where WBRC confirmed some game systems were stolen.

No arrests have been made.

