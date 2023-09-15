Birmingham Fire and Rescue have filled all 707 budgeted positions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 58 men and women are now training to protect you and the Magic City.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services announced their new academy class is now underway.

It was a massive need for BFRS. You may recall but earlier this year the mayor and city added 37 additional spots for firefighter personnel; I am told that this new recruiting class will fill those positions and other vacancies.

“From the west side of Birmingham all the way to the east we have positions for firefighters that are open and that these young men and women will fill when they have graduated the academy,” stated BFRS Captain Chad Silas.

The department has 707 budgeted positions, and leaders in the department say the new academy recruits will fill each and every one of them.

“I think the word of what we offer here to individuals who want to become a fire fighter here in Birmingham has reached more people,” said Silas.

Silas says the department has really leaned on the city’s PR team and different social media efforts to spread the word about career opportunities at BFRS. However, the department has also created a handful of incentives or bonuses to lure talent to the Magic City.

“If you’re a paramedic, there is a paramedic sign on bonus when you come in. There is a paramedic retention bonus that comes as a part of that. There is also sign on bonuses for the EMT Advanced certification.”

However, most of the new recruits mentioned none of the bonuses when joining. They simply want to protect you and your loved ones.

“I have always wanted to give back to my community that raised me and being a fire fighter has always been a dream career of mine,” said D’Anthony Jones, a BFRS Recruit.

As for why the positions are needed, last year BFRS responded to 73,000 calls. This year through August, they have already responded to 47,000 calls.

The academy training will last five and a half months.

