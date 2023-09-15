BFRS: 6 children transported to hospital after school bus crash involving 18-wheeler

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) crews are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a school bus at I-59 North and Arkadelphia Exit North.

BFRS says six children are being transported to the hospital. One has moderate injuries and five have minor injuries.

The bus involved was a Birmingham City Schools bus. All the children are middle schoolers.

Please check back for updates as we gather additional information.

