BFRS: 6 children transported to hospital after school bus crash involving 18-wheeler

School bus crash with 18-wheeler.
School bus crash with 18-wheeler.(Source: WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) crews are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a school bus at I-59 North and Arkadelphia Exit North.

BFRS says six children are being transported to the hospital. One has moderate injuries and five have minor injuries.

The bus involved was a Birmingham City Schools bus. All the children are middle schoolers.

Please check back for updates as we gather additional information.

