Alabama set to make a change at QB

(Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - There is going to be a new quarterback under center for the Tide this week when they take on South Florida this Saturday, according to Chris Low of ESPN and John Talty of 247 Sports.

Tyler Buchner, the sophomore transfer from Notre Dame, took the majority of firs-team reps in practice this week and is expected to get the start Saturday, taking over for Jalen Milroe who started the first two games for the Tide.

Milroe has thrown five touchdowns over the first two games of the season and completed 60% of his passes, but threw two crucial interceptions last Saturday in the Tide’s 34-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns in Tuscaloosa.

Buchner began the 2022 season as the starting QB for the Fighting Irish before getting hurt. He has appeared in one game this season for the Tide against MTSU, going 3-5 for 27 yards.

Alabama will take on South Florida in Tampa Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 on ABC.

