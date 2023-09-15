LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama Farmers Federation plans to purchase the iconic Hallmark Farm

"Alabama Farm Center" coming to Hallmark Farm in Jefferson County
By Bria Chatman
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Farmers Federation is announcing plans to begin due diligence for the Alabama Farm Center to come to Hallmark Farm in Warrior. The site is about 500 acres, and something city and county leaders have worked on for the last few years.

This proposed project, which at one point was being discussed for Chilton County, is set to become a one-of-a-kind attraction for the area. Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens says it will bring jobs, tourism, and money.

Leaders say it’s been over 70 years since the state invested in a regional agricultural center, and many facilities are outdated. They plan to spend more than $150 million to bring an indoor livestock arena, barns, and an exhibit hall. There are also plans for an annual state fair and an educational facility

“So this is going to be a point of attraction for the entire southeastern United States. It opens a whole new tourism area that Jefferson County has been lacking, and we’re proud now to be the host of,” says Stephens.

The due diligence phase is expected to conclude by June 2024 when it is anticipated the project will be formally announced to move forward.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly shooting happened in the 6600 block of Newbridge Cove.
18-year-old shot and killed during reported burglary in west Jefferson Co.
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

Provider bringing highspeed internet to Clay residents
High speed fiber internet coming to Clay
Mobile unity providing hearing screenings for children
Mobile unity providing hearing screenings for children
Money approved for new classrooms at Lincoln Schools
Money approved for new classrooms at Lincoln Schools
Provider bringing highspeed internet to Clay residents
Provider bringing highspeed internet to Clay residents