On Your Side: Understanding Alabama’s homestead tax exemption for seniors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Confusion often surrounds Alabama’s homestead tax exemption for seniors, and we’re here to clear things up. If you’re 65 years or older, own and reside in your home, and have a net income of $12,000 or less, you may qualify for an exemption from paying the state portion of your property taxes.

Here’s what you need to know to take advantage of this tax-saving opportunity:

Eligibility Criteria:

Age: You must be 65 or older.

Residency: You must be a resident of Alabama.

Homeownership: You should be both the owner and occupant of your primary residence.

Income: Your net taxable income on your most recent federal income tax return should not exceed $12,000.

If you meet these criteria, you can apply for the exemption by submitting a Homestead Exemption Application to your county tax assessor. The deadline for application is December 31 of the year preceding when you want the exemption to take effect.

In addition to the state exemption, certain counties offer extra exemptions for seniors. For example, Jefferson County provides a special exemption for seniors aged 65 and older who have owned their property for at least five years. This exemption freezes the property’s assessed value at the previous year’s level, protecting homeowners from rising property taxes.

Here are some additional points to keep in mind:

Limited Scope: The exemption only applies to the state portion of property taxes. You’re still responsible for county, municipal, and school district taxes.

Annual Application: The exemption isn’t automatic; you must reapply for it each year.

Non-Transferable: If you sell your home, the exemption doesn’t transfer to the new owner.

One critical aspect of this exemption often misunderstood is that it’s tied to the homeowner’s age and residency. When the qualifying senior homeowner passes away or leaves the property, the exemption no longer applies. Subsequently, property taxes will become due again at the newly assessed value.

Beth Moody, Partner & Senior Advisor at the Welch Group, advises families to consider how they’ll cover the tax bill once it’s due again and suggests making the new owner a senior to benefit from the exemption.

Moody also notes that you can freeze property taxes.

“You can freeze the property taxes after you’ve been there for five years. So, it doesn’t address the concern immediately but its great to know that there is some relief in the near future. If they can hold on for 5 years and get those property taxes paid, they will freeze and they won’t keep going up for that new owner,” Moody explained.

A property tax freeze can significantly benefit seniors and low-income homeowners by limiting annual increases in assessed property value and tax liability. However, these programs vary by location and have specific eligibility criteria.

To find out more about the elderly property tax exemption in Alabama or property tax freezes in your area, contact your county tax assessor’s office.

Remember, you can apply for the Homestead Exemption and explore property tax freeze options through your county tax assessor. Don’t miss out on potential savings for you or your loved ones.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.