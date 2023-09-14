What you need to know about flu vaccines, covid boosters ahead of fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With flu season right around the corner, and Covid cases on the rise again, health experts say it’s time to start thinking about getting vaccines and boosters.

With the CDC recently recommending anyone over the age of 6 months to get a Covid booster ahead of fall, many may be wondering if they can get those shots at the same time?

Dr. Wesley Willeford, an infectious disease specialist, says while it’s still too early to tell how severe this flu season will be, there are lots of ways you can protect yourself from getting sick this season.

“What we see with flu is cases tend to peak more often than not in December into January. Now is probably going to be a good time to be getting it you don’t want to get it too late in the season because if it is too late you may not have protection built up,” Dr. Willeford says.

And with Covid cases on the rise many may be wondering if they can get both a flu vaccine and a Covid booster over with at the same time.

“That’s one thing that the CDC looked at very early on when Covid-19 vaccines became available was to see if you can give flu and Covid vaccines safely together, and the answer is yes,” Dr. Willeford says, “our body’s immune system is capable of creating an immune response against against two separate vaccines.”

Dr. Willeford says despite what you may hear, you cannot get the flu from the flu shot, or Covid from the booster.

“These vaccines, they may make you feel not great for a little bit, typically in most people it tends to be fairly mild symptoms, they tend to have a sore arm feel a bit of fatigue, they may have very low energy for a day or so, but that typically goes away very quickly,” Dr. Willeford says.

Dr. Willeford also says his number one recommendation during this time of year is if you’re feeling bad, stay home.

“It’s best to stay out from work, main reason being you don’t want to give it to everyone else at the office, really try to decrease the chance, if kids are sick keep them out of school especially if they’re running a fever,” he says.

Dr. Willeford also says if you’re in an at-risk group, such as being immunocompromised or over the age of 65, there are medications that are available that can decrease the chances of bad outcomes if you do get Covid-19. He says you can contact your medical provider for more information.

