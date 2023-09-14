‘We were willing to die for freedom’: Stories from Dynamite Hill & the Children’s Crusade 60 years later

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sixty years ago in Birmingham, the world watched as thousands of children led the Civil Rights Movement.

Jeff Drew spent his childhood fighting for equality during the Children’s Crusade and at his doorstep on what became known as Dynamite Hill because of the frequent bombings in the Center Street neighborhood.

“We were always being threatened,” says Drew. “In fact, the Klan would call my father at dinner time and say, ‘We are going to bomb your house’, and my father would respond and say, ‘Why did you call me? You coward! Why not come now?’”

In the 1940s, Center Street served as the city’s color line. Some believed the west side was only for whites, but Drew and many other African-American families decided that wasn’t the case.

“Bull Connor, in his effort to divide the dynamite hill neighborhood, brought this expressway through here,” says Drew. “He laid plans for the highway to come through Center Street, which was a solid rock to divide the neighborhood well. Unfortunately, it did not work.”

The highway was built, and the Drews lost about half of their land but decided they weren’t leaving the Center Street neighborhood and rebuilt in the same spot.

“In the old 1108, we had the cathedral windows, and the Klan and other haters would shoot through the glass, so when we built this house, they included this wall,” says Drew. “This wall was designed to stop those bullets and other projectiles people would throw. It served as a deterrent for dynamite.”

That home was where his family welcomed Dr. King during many of his visits to Birmingham. Also the Central Committee met to come up with ideas to get rid of segregation.

“Dr. King chose Birmingham as the most hating city in America,” says Drew. “He chose Birmingham for Bull Conner. Dr. King and the movement needed large numbers of participants, and parents were at work, and they were under threat of losing their jobs if they left work to join the demonstrations.”

That is when they looked at the children.

“Us as innocent young children versus the police and the dogs and the fire hoses,” says Drew.

“These two entities were incongruent. America could not; in fact, the president of the United States could not stand to see an American city explode like this when there were all innocent people involved.”

Drew says this activism and nonviolent approach was sometimes challenging.

“As we were walking down First Avenue, there was a white man coming toward us, and he closed his nose and blew his nose into my mother’s face,” says Drew. “I wanted to reach for him, and my mother nearly jerked my arm out of the socket. She pulled her handkerchief out from her pocketbook and went on about her business. I didn’t realize how strong and resolute my father was until that moment.”

That strength is what he admired about his parents and inspired him to continue in the civil rights movement, and he saw firsthand how it paid off.

“I answered the phone and said, ‘This is the White House calling. Is Dr. King there?’ I said yes and said Uncle Mike, it’s a phone call for you and his side of the conversation was ‘Hello, Mr. President. Hello, Mr. Attorney General. No sir, I’m sorry, we are not going to stop the demonstration. We think you support the violence that is going on in Birmingham, and if you’re embarrassed, I’m very, very sorry.’ Bam! He hung the phone up. The next morning, the National Guard was in our backyard. the president decided that we’re not going to beat them, we might as well join them, and the guard took precedence over Birmingham police,” said Drew.

Stories like these are ones Drew often reflects on. It is why he has continued the fight for equality.

“The ‘I Have a Dream’ speech,” adds Drew. “That little old speech talks deeply to me. He’s saying I may not get there with you, but he knew what he had challenged us to do. I know he is waiting on us and I want him to say to me, ‘Nephew, you did a good job!’”

Drew says the children that participated in the crusade weren’t afraid to die for freedom and equality. 60 years later, he feels the same way and wants everyone to have that courage to ensure we’re on the right side of history.

