‘We want to continue to raise the bar:’ Birmingham Barons president, GM on new ownership

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was announced on Monday that the Logan Family, who owned the Birmingham Barons for almost two decades, sold the minor league baseball franchise to Diamond Baseball Holdings.

DBH was founded in 2021 and already owns 21 other teams from all over the country, including Memphis and Oklahoma City.

In the press release, the previous owners, Don, Jeff, and Stan Logan are quoted saying: “It’s the right time for us to pass the baton to Pat, Peter, and the rest of the DBH team, who we know will preserve and celebrate the fan experience and community connection that defines the Barons.”

President and General manager Jonathan Nelson says this is the fourth ownership change of the Barons since he’s been involved with the organization. He says while the Logan Family has meant so much to the Barons, they are excited for the new opportunity too.

Nelson says DBH holds the same goals and aspirations as the team: to continue to grow. He adds there’s even a local component to these new owners.

“Alabama native Pat Battle, obviously one of their main executives, is connected to it,” Nelson explains. “His father was an AD at the University of Alabama so we’re really excited there’s still that local connectivity and they share the same aspirations as we’ve always had here with the Barons organization. A community organization where we want to continue to raise the bar in everything that we do to make sure everybody that comes out to Regions Field has the best possible experience from the promotions to concessions to overall just enjoying a Barons baseball game.”

There are no more home games at Regions Field this season, but come 2024, Nelson says the fans can expect what they always do with a brand new season: improvements across the board.

The Birmingham Barons will still be the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

