‘We are excited to welcome them with open arms:’ Helena mayor on annexation of Indian Ford Fire District

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders in Helena are speaking out just 24 hours after the Indian Ford Fire District voted to become part of their city. Soon, those residents will receive essential emergency services from the city and other benefits.

A whopping 75% of the votes (231 out of 309) Tuesday were for annexing into Helena.

“The margin was extremely decisive so that let us know that those residents wanted to be a part of our city,” said Helena Mayor Brian Puckett. “We were approached by the Indian Ford Fire District Board of Directors months and months ago about looking at this possibility. The residents saw it as a huge benefit because not only were they going to receive best in class fire service, but also police service and all of the other city amenities. On top of that, we were going to be reducing what they were currently having to pay.”

The Indian Ford Fire District was paying a 15 millage tax rate, but now as part of Helena, residents will see their rate reduced to 5 mill.

Mayor Puckett says the city is receiving some questions about areas that were covered under contract by the Indian Ford Fire District.

“The city will be honoring and working with those contracts so we are going to ensure that no resident, no matter whether they’re in the actual true Indian Ford, Jefferson County Fire District or in that unincorporated Shelby County area that was under contract, we’ll make sure as a city they’re taken care of.”

The mayor says ultimately, he is happy with the results.

“We are excited to welcome them with open arms and we are so thankful they were actually given the opportunity to have their voices be heard with that free and fair election,” he shared.

Mayor Puckett says now they’re waiting on the Jefferson County Probate’s Office to certify the election, which they anticipate to happen next week. The next step is for the city council to vote and accept those results... then the annexation transition will begin.

