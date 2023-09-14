LawCall
Rising Star: Madison Moore
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Madison Moore!

Madison is a senior at Jasper High School with a 4.5 GPA. She is a school ambassador, Varsity Cheer Captain, and a State Tennis Champion. Outside of school, she volunteers with Youth Leadership Walker County and her church. She loves serving her school and others, especially through Viking Fit.

Madison, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

