Phase two of Tuscaloosa road project means more changes for drivers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers in Tusacloosa will have to take a detour when it comes to one stretch of roadway in the downtown area.

Jack Warner Parkway between Greensboro Avenue and 21st Avenue is where roadwork has been happening for nearly a year. Starting Thursday, September 14, traffic on this stretch of roadway will be limited to just people who live, work or are doing business there.

Driving in and out of the area on Jack Warner Parkway won’t be possible as the city enters into a new phase of roadwork there.

Phase two of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Jack Warner Parkway improvement program involves several changes, including:

A four-lane roadway divided by a landscaped median.

Six-foot sidewalks on the north side of Jack Warner between Greensboro Avenue and 21st Avenue.

Decorative roadway and pedestrian lighting, landscaping, and irrigation.

Underground utilities.

Roadwork in the Jack Warner Parkway area in Tuscaloosa has been ongoing for nearly a year. (WBRC)

In late October, business and residential traffic will switch onto Greensboro Avenue with no drive-through access from Jack Warner Parkway.

The roadwork is expected to take until the end of 2023.

