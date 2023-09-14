LawCall
Pedestrian struck on UAB campus
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was struck on the campus of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Wednesday morning, according to a representative with UAB.

At this time, it is unclear if the victim is a student or staff member.

The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as we learn new details.

