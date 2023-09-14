Parking tickets in exchange for school supplies a success

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A resounding success! That’s how Tuscaloosa city court leaders are describing this year’s School Supplies for Parking tickets donation drive.

Tuscaloosa city court officials say they were able to cancel 113 parking tickets and collected well over 400 school supplies.

This is something the court system does every year, a move to help out city schools. Court administrators say parking ticket offenders brought in items such as pencil sharpeners, calculators, and book bags. The parking ticket school donation drive ran through the entire month of August.

“There were $10 supplies for every $18 ticket. They were willing to help the kids and we had a lot of donations that were not even tied to the tickets, so everybody just wanted to help where they can,” said Tuscaloosa City Court Administrator Jessica Junkin.

Once the court collected the supplies, they left it up to city school leaders on who got what.

