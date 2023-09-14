LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Parking tickets in exchange for school supplies a success

School supplies for parking tickets donation drive
By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A resounding success! That’s how Tuscaloosa city court leaders are describing this year’s School Supplies for Parking tickets donation drive.

Tuscaloosa city court officials say they were able to cancel 113 parking tickets and collected well over 400 school supplies.

This is something the court system does every year, a move to help out city schools. Court administrators say parking ticket offenders brought in items such as pencil sharpeners, calculators, and book bags. The parking ticket school donation drive ran through the entire month of August.

“There were $10 supplies for every $18 ticket. They were willing to help the kids and we had a lot of donations that were not even tied to the tickets, so everybody just wanted to help where they can,” said Tuscaloosa City Court Administrator Jessica Junkin.

Once the court collected the supplies, they left it up to city school leaders on who got what.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deadly shooting happened in the 6600 block of Newbridge Cove.
18-year-old shot and killed during reported burglary in west Jefferson Co.
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
Facebook
Beware this new Facebook “verification” scam

Latest News

Mobile unity providing hearing screenings for children
Mobile unity providing hearing screenings for children
Money approved for new classrooms at Lincoln Schools
Money approved for new classrooms at Lincoln Schools
Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service getting more recruits
Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service getting more recruits
School supplies for parking tickets donation drive
School supplies for parking tickets donation drive
"Alabama Farm Center" coming to Hallmark Farm in Jefferson County
"Alabama Farm Center" coming to Hallmark Farm in Jefferson County