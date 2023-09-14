Oxford Police ask for help finding 15-year-old boy
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) -Oxford Police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.
Kale Bryant Roberts was last seen September 13, 2023 around 3 p.m. in the area of Pine Lane in Oxford.
Roberts was wearing red pants and a black shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at (256) 835-6133 or call 911.
