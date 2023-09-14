NBA preseason game in Birmingham inches closer for New Orleans Pelicans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In less than a month, there will be NBA action in the Magic City for a preseason tune-up at Legacy Arena between the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets.

The game is set for Thursday, October 12, and the Squadron front office is anticipating another record crowd for a second straight year. Tickets are still on sale and it’ll be a chance to see some familiar faces like New Orleans’ Herbert Jones and Houston’s Jabari Smith.

“Every game presents a unique opportunity for fans to see the new team for the upcoming season and the new talent that’s going to be on the roster, as well as a new opponent in the Houston Rockets, who have a new coach to their organization,” Squadron general manager Leslie Claybrook said. “Jabari Smith, we’re not afraid to talk about the other team and the excitement that they bring, especially if it’s a local talent.”

