National conference looks to help people heal 60 years after the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing

National Peace Conference underway in Birmingham
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A national conference centered around peace and healing was held in Birmingham ahead of the 60th anniversary of the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing.

“There IS a Balm in Gilead” commemorates the events that took place in 1963. The inaugural conference hosted panels, speakers, and break put session centered around healing and peace.

Bethel Baptist Church was one of the sponsors of the conference. Pastor Thomas Wilder said they wanted to look at healing from every angle.

“From emotional healing, younger generational healing, racial healing, economics. Everything we can think of we’ve put it into this conference to try to help people get to a point of healing” said Pastor Wilder.

One of the many speakers was Barbra Shores, the daughter of Civil Rights Attorney, Arthur D. Shores. She knew it was important to share what her family went through during her childhood.

“I gave personal experiences of growing up. The trauma we had and the bombings that we went through. Things like that and how we endured and survived,” said Shores.

The conference wrapped up on Thursday with a conversation over sweet potato pie. Pastor Wilder hopes the conversations will not only help people heal, but guide the future towards peace.

“It’s very difficult to heal on your own. But if we all come together and we all talk about our hurt and our pain then sometimes it gets us to a point where we can heal.”

