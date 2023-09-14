LawCall
Man found guilty of shooting, killing wife in Oneonta

52-year-old Bryan Craig Fox
52-year-old Bryan Craig Fox(Blount Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been found guilty of shooting and killing his wife in Oneonta in November 2021, according to court documents.

Bryan Craig Fox, 52, was found guilty of intentional murder and certain persons prohibited to possess a firearm.

Fox was convicted of shooting and killing 53-year-old Sharon Teal Askew.

Police say 53-year-old Askew was found dead on the floor of a residence in Oneonta with a single gunshot wound.

Fox will be sentenced on October 20.

