Man accused of throwing marijuana on Pickens County patrol car

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Mississippi is accused of throwing marijuana out of his car window and onto a patrol car in Pickens County.

Tony Tyrone Kidd, 26, of Columbus, Mississippi was charged with 45 counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument and one count each of first-degree theft and attempted first-degree theft.

Kidd was stopped for speeding on U.S. Highway 82 in Pickens County on Sunday, September 10. While he was being pulled over, a Pickens County deputy observed Kidd throwing marijuana from his window, which landed on the patrol car of the deputy. Once Kidd was stopped his car, the deputy searched his Dodge Charger and found marijuana and paraphernalia. While conducting his search, the deputy also found what appeared to be checks from 10 different businesses, individuals, financial institutions, government entities, and healthcare providers in the West Alabama - East Mississippi area.

After a preliminary investigation, officials determined the 45 checks, which were written in amounts of $390,568, were forged. A deeper investigation led to the first-degree theft and attempted theft charges. Along with the forgery and theft charges, Kidd was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, tampering of evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was cited for speeding.

District Attorney Andy Hamlin stated that an investigation is ongoing, and that Kidd could possibly face more charges.

Kidd is currently being held at the Pickens County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.