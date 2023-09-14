LawCall
Magic City Classic tailgating slots to go on sale on September 14


Spaces will be available on a first come, first serve basis, and customers will be limited to two slots per transaction.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City of Birmingham officials announced that tailgating slots for the 82nd Magic City Classic will go on sale on September 14.

Online only sales will start at 12:01 p.m. Spaces will be available on a first come, first serve basis, and customers will be limited to two slots per transaction.

Each tailgating space is $160.89 plus administrative fees and sales tax.

Fans will also be able to buy tailgating spots at October 23-October 25 at Legion Field from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Magic City Classic kicks off October 28 at Legion Field.

For more information on how to purchase a tailgating spot, click here.

