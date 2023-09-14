Jefferson County Amphitheater moving forward as BJCC announces Live Nation as operating partner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The BJCC is now announcing that Live Nation will be the operating partner for the future Jefferson County Amphitheater.

“This venue will be a great community asset for Birmingham,” said Jordan Zachary, Co-President of U.S. Concerts for Live Nation. “We are excited to partner with the BJCC to bring best-in-class entertainment and an amazing hospitality experience to both residents and visitors.”

The BJCC is also announcing they have the funding for construction and that Birmingham could see large concerts and events by the Summer of 2025. BJCC CEO Tad Snider is excited that the operating agreement is official, but knows a lot more must be done before the event space is operational.

“This is kind of a tipping point moment. Now we are moving forward to constructing, building and preparing to operate,” said Snider.

Now, crews will work to move necessary utilities and do some grading work before we see an amphitheater rise from the rubble.

“The design gets finished and then will get publicly bid late this year, early next year. Construction has to start early next year. So those are the kinds of targets taking us through January, February and March of next year.”

Snider admits opening the amphitheater in 2025 is ambitious, but with the funding now in place, he stresses it remains possible.

“We have said all along this is a very aggressive schedule and things have to fall in line at certain times. So far we have made all of those. We need to keep making all of those, but that is the goal that the 2025 season will be at the new amphitheater.”

The amphitheater is expected to cost $50 million and The BJCC, city, county, and Live Nation have all contributed financially; the rest of the funds are coming from the bond market.

