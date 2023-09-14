Hoover mom shares hilarious family photo

HOOVER, Ala. (WSFA) - Andrea Delaney never knows what to expect from her two sons, four-year-old Emerson and one-year-old Wells. So, when she started planning their family photos, she knew her photographer would capture some cute and fun moments. But she wasn’t expecting this.

The photographer with 5U Photography directed Emerson to give his little brother a hug. He walked up, put his arms around Wells, and put his brother in a chokehold. You can see the look of fear and concern on his face.

“I’ve never seen them captured more perfectly,” their mom, Andrea, said. “but I feel like Emerson needs to watch out. Wells will get bigger and get him back soon.”

She said Emerson is still adjusting to the role of big brother, but he has the protective part down to a tea….which you can see in their family photo. As for Wells, he wears his feelings on his face, literally.

“And he’s going to let us know if something is wrong,” his mother said, “I guess he gets that from me.”

The Delaney family took their photos at McCallum Park in Vestavia Hills. A hilarious “family photo fail” and truly a picture for memory books. On Facebook, Andrea Delaney’s caption is simple: “That brotherly love.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.