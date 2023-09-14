Former Birmingham City Schools superintendent to join U.S. Department of Education

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Lisa Herring, the former Birmingham and Atlanta City Schools superintendent, is set to join the U.S. Department of Education as a consultant and strategic advisor to the Secretary. Herring will help shape the department’s strategy to engage state and local officials.

“I am delighted to have Dr. Lisa Herring join us at the Department of Education, a leader whose decades of experience as a teacher and administrator will be a tremendous asset to the Biden-Harris team. As strategic advisor, Dr. Herring will draw upon a professional career that has spanned both rural and urban communities and teaching in both public and private schools to deepen our relationships and collaboration with state and local education leaders. Dr. Herring shares our commitment to accelerating academic recovery in our schools and empowering educators to help students of all backgrounds to find their purpose and fulfill their potential. I look forward to working with her to Raise the Bar in education for all students.”

In conjunction with her new role, Herring will also serve as the president of the Propel Center, an innovation and learning center for the HBCU community. Herring served as the Birmingham City Schools superintendent from 2017-202, and most recently served as the Atlanta City Schools superintendent.

Herring is slated to begin her new position September 18.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.