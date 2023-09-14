LawCall
Former Birmingham City Schools superintendent to join U.S. Department of Education

(The Propel Center)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Lisa Herring, the former Birmingham and Atlanta City Schools superintendent, is set to join the U.S. Department of Education as a consultant and strategic advisor to the Secretary. Herring will help shape the department’s strategy to engage state and local officials.

In conjunction with her new role, Herring will also serve as the president of the Propel Center, an innovation and learning center for the HBCU community. Herring served as the Birmingham City Schools superintendent from 2017-202, and most recently served as the Atlanta City Schools superintendent.

Herring is slated to begin her new position September 18.

