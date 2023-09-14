First Alert Weather: Spotty showers possible Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday!

We have a wide range in temperatures this morning. It is cooler in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. Areas farther south are in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Today's Hourly Forecast (WBRC)

We are looking at a mostly cloudy to overcast sky this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing showers in Mississippi that will likely move into Alabama during the morning and afternoon hours. All of this moisture is moving along a stalled boundary that will keep us mostly cloudy today.

The Next 24 - Thur. 2 PM (WBRC)

It might not be a bad idea to grab the umbrella, especially if you live along and south of Interstate 20/59. We have a 30 to 40 percent chance for widely scattered showers today with an isolated storm possible. It’ll end up mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Winds will continue from the north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph. If you have any evening plans, we will hold on to a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower with temperatures cooling into the mid-and-upper 70s at 7 p.m.

Scattered Showers Possible Friday: It wouldn’t be a bad idea to hold on to the umbrella tomorrow. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s. Rain chances tomorrow are up to 40 percent as another disturbance produces scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Sideline Forecast (WBRC)

Temperatures tomorrow afternoon are forecast to warm into the mid 80s with northeast winds at 5 to10 mph. An isolated shower will be possible tomorrow evening for high school football games, but I don’t anticipate any major issues. We’ll likely remain partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s Friday evening.

Weekend Forecast: Our best chance to see showers this weekend will likely occur on Saturday. The latest trends are hinting at scattered showers and isolated storms developing in east Alabama Saturday afternoon and evening. West Alabama may end up a little drier. Rain chances sit at 50 percent. High temperatures will likely climb into the mid 80s Saturday afternoon.

Low Temperatures Next 7 Days (WBRC)

A cold front is forecast to move through central Alabama Sunday. We could see a few showers Sunday morning, but the rain will likely push into the southern half of the state by Sunday evening. Rain chance Sunday around 30%. Cloud cover should decrease Sunday afternoon as drier air moves in. Morning temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid-to-upper 60s and warm into the mid 80s Sunday afternoon.

Dry Weather Early Next Week: We’ll likely start next week off with very nice weather! Dew points are forecast to drop meaning it’ll end up feeling dry and comfortable. Drier air cools off quickly at night, so morning temperatures could drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s next Monday and Tuesday morning. Next week will likely end up mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures near average in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Lee remains a very large storm in the Atlantic. Winds have lowered to 100 mph making it a Category 2 hurricane.

Hurricane Lee (WBRC)

Lee will produce tropical storm conditions in Bermuda today as it moves to the north. The rip current threat will remain high across the entire east coast of the United States. The forecast has Lee moving to the north and weakening as it impacts parts of New England and Nova Scotia this weekend. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for parts of New England and hurricane watches have been issued for parts of Maine and Nova Scotia. Wind and rain will be a big story for these areas Saturday and Sunday. Lee will have no impact on our weather.

Hurricane Margot continues to spin across the Central Atlantic with winds up to 85 mph. Margot will continue to push to the north and gradually weaken. It will not have any impact on the United States.

Tropical Update (WBRC)

The last area to watch is a tropical wave moving into the Central Atlantic. This wave is getting better organized, and it now has an 80 percent chance to become our next tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Nigel. Long-range models hint that this system could become a hurricane next week, and it may end up moving along a similar path as Hurricane Lee. The good news is that odds are fairly high for it to remain over the Atlantic and not impact the United States. We’ll have plenty of time to watch this system. If anything changes in the forecast, we’ll let you know!

