FDA panel says common over-the-counter cold and allergy medicine doesn’t work

By Bria Chatman
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously Tuesday that the oral formulation of a very common nasal decongestant, phenylephrine, is not effective.

The FDA says the ingredient found in medications like Sudafed PE and Benedryl is one of the most popular decongestants. It is supposed to reduce the swelling of blood vessels in the nasal passage. Studies show only a tiny amount of the drug reaches the nose to help.

Dr. Kre Johnson with Brownstone Healthcare & Aesthetics says it may work better in a nasal spray, but you may still have to use it often, which could cause more problems.

“We also need to be concerned because phenylephrine in large quantities can cause your blood pressure to be elevated,” says Dr. Johnson. “If you already have high blood pressure, so one, we will check labels and two, you need to call your doctor and see what kind of cough medicine is okay for you over the counter.”

She says if you take over-the-counter medication and still feel sick days later, you should contact your doctor.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

