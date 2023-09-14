LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

The City of Glencoe is helping an organization build beds for children in need

Building beds for kids in need
By Reggie Kyle
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Glencoe, Ala. (WBRC) - Sleep in Heavenly Peace, along with local volunteers, are building beds for children to meet the needs of the community.

Charter members Tommy and Valerie Goodman say they wanted to make a difference and change the lives of children by providing a service that normally is overlooked.

“This is right here in our community; this is right here in our backyard. We expect these children to go to school and perform academically with their peers, but really just trying to survive. We’re better together, we’re stronger together, and together we’re building stronger communities. One child, one bed at a time because no kid is going to sleep on the floor in our town, not on our watch,” says Valerie.

Part of a national organization, the Etowah County chapter, along with local agencies, helped identify children who didn’t have a bed of their own.

Building one bed at a time, the chapter has served thousands of children and families in the area since 2019.

Grateful for the incredible community support, Mrs. Goodman says Sleep in Heavenly Peace will never allow a child to sleep on the floor.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
The deadly shooting happened in the 6600 block of Newbridge Cove.
1 dead, 1 hurt after man found hiding in west Jefferson Co. home
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Antonio Chauncey Ross
Antonio Ross, Alabama football walk-on, indicted on sodomy charge
Family and friends of ChaVeda Willis remember her life Monday afternoon.
‘It feels like a piece of my heart has been broken:’ Family and friends remember mother shot, killed outside Birmingham restaurant

Latest News

BCS needs 'page pals' to help with student literacy
City asks community for help getting Birmingham’s third graders on the right reading level
The Indian Ford Fire District voted to annex into the City of Helena.
‘We are excited to welcome them with open arms:’ Helena mayor on annexation of Indian Ford Fire District
New policy for library board
Alabama Public Library Service set to create a list of potentially inappropriate books
Renovations underway at Veterans Park
Renovations underway at Veterans Park