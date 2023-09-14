The City of Glencoe is helping an organization build beds for children in need

Glencoe, Ala. (WBRC) - Sleep in Heavenly Peace, along with local volunteers, are building beds for children to meet the needs of the community.

Charter members Tommy and Valerie Goodman say they wanted to make a difference and change the lives of children by providing a service that normally is overlooked.

“This is right here in our community; this is right here in our backyard. We expect these children to go to school and perform academically with their peers, but really just trying to survive. We’re better together, we’re stronger together, and together we’re building stronger communities. One child, one bed at a time because no kid is going to sleep on the floor in our town, not on our watch,” says Valerie.

Part of a national organization, the Etowah County chapter, along with local agencies, helped identify children who didn’t have a bed of their own.

Building one bed at a time, the chapter has served thousands of children and families in the area since 2019.

Grateful for the incredible community support, Mrs. Goodman says Sleep in Heavenly Peace will never allow a child to sleep on the floor.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.