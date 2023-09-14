Birmingham Police asking for information in deadly double shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help in a double homicide investigation.

Jalen Tolbert and Marquse Yarbrough were shot and killed September 3, 2022 in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West.

Officers found both victims lying in the road suffering from gunshot wounds. A third man was seen inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue took all of the victims to UAB Hospital. Tolbert and Yarbrough died from their injuries at the hospital.

The third victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police said a fourth victim showed up to UAB Hospital via private vehicle with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

The preliminary investigation suggests one of the victims was involved in some type of verbal argument prior to multiple suspects firing shots. Shot Spotter registered over thirty rounds fired.

Currently, there is no one in custody.

Anyone who has information about this shooting please contact the Homicide Division directly at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

