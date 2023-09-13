West Alabama county soon to receive six new storm shelters

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More than a half-million dollars are coming to Hale County. Congresswoman Terri Sewell says the money will be used to build six new storm shelters. When you consider that Hale County alone has seen a handful of tornados in recent years, those six new shelters can’t come soon enough.

The state EMA applauds the move for six new shelters in Hale County, all of which will be paid for with federal funds coming from Congresswoman Terri Sewell’s office. The total amount? A little more than $511,000, according to Congresswoman Sewell.

“Another good advantage of having a storm shelter in place,” said Greg Robinson, Director of External Affairs with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

Robinson remembers all too well as so many of us do when the 2011 tornados struck Alabama, killing more than 250 people. Even though that was 12 years ago, the weather’s fury that day and the carnage the tornados left behind will forever linger. All the more reason, according to Robinson, to embrace storm shelters.

“It made everyone in the state much more aware. 62 tornadoes raked across the state, so it’s nothing something we can forget and that has made storm shelters much more popular in the state,” said Robinson.

Robinson remembers one particular story in Maplesville not long ago, something for Hale County to remember.

“We had a community that installed a storm shelter and there were individuals in the storm shelter. The storm went right across the shelter and knocked trees across the storm shelter but every individual in the shelter was well,” said Robinson.

The news of additional storm shelters on the way couldn’t come at a better time for Hale County; just 9 months ago a tornado struck and damaged 90 homes, the third tornado in Hale County alone this year.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.