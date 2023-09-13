LawCall
Weaver High School is ‘Top Gun’ when it comes to marching bands

Band of the Week
By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEAVER, Ala. (WBRC) - When it comes to finding out which high school band is the best of the best in Class 3A in Alabama, the Top Gun is the Weaver High School Marching Band. Weaver is the defending state champs and the band is growing each and every year.

At 127 members strong, the band is directed by Jared Holland.

“We have a long standing tradition,” said Holland. “We don’t worry about what other bands are doing or how they sound. We focus on us and being the very best we can be as a unit. It sounds simple, but a lot of hard work goes into making this happen.”

This seasons halftime show is called, ironically, “Top Gun.” You guessed it, the band performs songs from the two movies and its a show that definitely dazzles the crowd on Friday nights, playing songs such as the movies main anthem, “Danger Zone,” “Hold My Hand,” and of course “Great Balls of Fire.”

When it comes to performance level the Weaver Marching band consistently scores a superior rating. In April of 2024 the band is planning a jazz trip to New Orleans to showcase its talent to the music lovers of the Big Easy.

On Friday of this week the Weaver High School Marching Band will be showcased on “SIDELINE,” which can be seen at 10:25pm on WBRC FOX6, Facebook, and Youtube.

