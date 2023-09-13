Veterans Park in Alabaster making progress on renovations and upgrades

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Renovations and upgrades at Veterans Park are now underway in Alabaster.

The $4.5 million project all started to give you a better quality of life.

Parks and Rec Director Tim Hamm tells me the park was built 28 years ago and it was time for an upgrade.

The project includes new synthetic turf to all baseball and softball fields at the park.

There are also plans to add a new playground towards the back of the park and eight pickle ball courts, as well as upgrades to Veteran’s Memorial.

The goal for the project is to not only attract more people to Alabaster, but provide folks with the amenities they’ve asked for.

“We can play more often, sooner after rain, and in turn, that will help with staffing but in long ultimately it’s more about playability and providing a new, fun, and safe place for people to come out,” Hamm said.

Construction started a couple of months ago and city leaders hope the project will wrap up in early spring.

