Trace Barnett - Cheesy Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheesy Cheeseburger Sliders

Ingredients

1.5 pounds Ground Beef

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 package Kings Hawaiian Rolls

8-10 slices Gouda Cheese

1/4 cup Cheddar Cheese, shredded

Salt & Pepper To Taste

2 tbs Onion Powder

3 tbs Worcestershire sauce

3 tbs Butter, Melted

2 tbs Sesame Seeds

Directions

Slice the Hawaiian rolls horizontally down the center and place the intact top off to the side. Place the bottom half onto a baking sheet. Put half of the Gouda cheese slices down onto the bottom half of the rolls. Make sure they cover the bottom of the rolls completely. Brown the ground beef and onions over medium high heat. Drain any accumulated fat from the pan and return it to the stove with the heat off. Season the beef with salt, pepper, onion powder and Worcestershire sauce then add the shredded cheese. Stir it all together until its evenly combined. Add the beed mixture to cheese topped rolls then add another layer of Gouda cheese slices to the top. Place the top of the rolls back on to the burgers and brush the tops with the melted butter. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and bake at 350 for about 10-12 minutes or until the bread is golden browned Serve warm and enjoy!!

