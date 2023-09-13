Trace Barnett - Cheesy Cheeseburger Sliders
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Cheesy Cheeseburger Sliders
Ingredients
- 1.5 pounds Ground Beef
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 1 package Kings Hawaiian Rolls
- 8-10 slices Gouda Cheese
- 1/4 cup Cheddar Cheese, shredded
- Salt & Pepper To Taste
- 2 tbs Onion Powder
- 3 tbs Worcestershire sauce
- 3 tbs Butter, Melted
- 2 tbs Sesame Seeds
Directions
- Slice the Hawaiian rolls horizontally down the center and place the intact top off to the side. Place the bottom half onto a baking sheet.
- Put half of the Gouda cheese slices down onto the bottom half of the rolls. Make sure they cover the bottom of the rolls completely.
- Brown the ground beef and onions over medium high heat. Drain any accumulated fat from the pan and return it to the stove with the heat off.
- Season the beef with salt, pepper, onion powder and Worcestershire sauce then add the shredded cheese. Stir it all together until its evenly combined.
- Add the beed mixture to cheese topped rolls then add another layer of Gouda cheese slices to the top.
- Place the top of the rolls back on to the burgers and brush the tops with the melted butter.
- Sprinkle with sesame seeds and bake at 350 for about 10-12 minutes or until the bread is golden browned
- Serve warm and enjoy!!
