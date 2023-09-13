Shelton State, University of Alabama sign transfer agreement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Ties between the University of Alabama and Shelton State Community College are growing stronger as the two institutions have signed an agreement that school leaders say will benefit students for years to come.

Shelton State is a two-year college. UA is a four-year college. Now, it’s easier for students from Shelton State to continue their education at Alabama.

Administrators from both schools gathered at Shelton State this week where the presidents of both institutions signed a memorandum of understanding, or transfer agreement.

It creates a “seamless pathway to earning a bachelor’s degree from the Capstone for Shelton State Community College students,” according to a press release from Shelton State Community College.

Shelton State students with a minimum GPA 2.0 and 24 transferable credit hours are now guaranteed a seamless transfer to the University of Alabama.

Both schools will also provide admissions counselors to identify eligible students and make the transfer process smoother.

“What we want to help people find is a quality of life,” according to Dr. Chris Cox, President of Shelton State Community College. “And how they do that is through work and employment. And if we can help somebody get on a pathway to make that happen it changes, not only their lives but the generations that come behind them.”

Dr. Stuart Bell, President of the University of Alabama added, “We all serve our students. We serve this community. We help students realize the dreams they all set out to achieve. And certainly workforce development is so important.”

This agreement also provides Shelton State students heading to the University of Alabama with academic advising, career coaching and counseling.

