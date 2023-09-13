LawCall
Second Annual Dogtoberfest coming to Tuscaloosa

Dogtoberfest Pet Parade and Blessing
By Hannah Crowe
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - United Way of West Alabama is set to host their 2nd Annual Dogtoberfest Pet Parade and Blessing on Sunday, October 8 starting at 1:30 p.m. Bring your family, including your furry children, for the fun-filled event at Capital Park.

Dogtoberfest Pet Parade and Blessing
Dogtoberfest is an outdoor event meant to celebrate the unique bond between pets and their humans. Enjoy a pet-friendly day with paw readings, paw portraits, red carpet walk, face paintings, a swag store, live music, costume contest and a pet parade. Bring your furry friends dressed to impress as the parade and costume contest kick off at 2:30 p.m.

Dogtoberfest Pet Parade and Blessing
Although the event is free, donations are encouraged to benefit local animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Dogtoberfest Pet Parade and Blessing
