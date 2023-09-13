Second Annual Dogtoberfest coming to Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - United Way of West Alabama is set to host their 2nd Annual Dogtoberfest Pet Parade and Blessing on Sunday, October 8 starting at 1:30 p.m. Bring your family, including your furry children, for the fun-filled event at Capital Park.

Dogtoberfest Pet Parade and Blessing (United Way of West Alabama)

Dogtoberfest is an outdoor event meant to celebrate the unique bond between pets and their humans. Enjoy a pet-friendly day with paw readings, paw portraits, red carpet walk, face paintings, a swag store, live music, costume contest and a pet parade. Bring your furry friends dressed to impress as the parade and costume contest kick off at 2:30 p.m.

Although the event is free, donations are encouraged to benefit local animal shelters and rescue organizations.

