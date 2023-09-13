Rep. Terri Sewell donates millions to preserve Birmingham Civil Rights churches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Birmingham continues to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the 16th Street Church bombing, Congresswoman Terri Sewell is working to preserve history at two more churches that were a pivotal part of the Civil Rights movement.

During the Civil Rights movement, Bethel Baptist was where Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth served as pastor, and St. Paul was the home of several meetings and training sessions.

Congresswoman Sewell presented both churches with checks on Monday morning. Bethel Baptist received two checks for $750,000, which they will use for the preservation of the church and to build a new family childcare center. St. Paul United Methodist Church will use the funds to improve its mechanical and plumbing systems.

The money was made possible because of the work Congresswoman Sewell and Congress have done to increase funding for the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights grant program. She says 1963 was a pivotal time in our city, and we must always honor and remember those who came before us.

“I believe that the 60th anniversary is all about reflection and rededication,” said Congresswoman Sewell. “We have to rededicate ourselves to the proposition that all men are created equal. And that justice, the arch of the moral universe, bends towards justice, but we know that it doesn’t bend by itself. We know it bends because of activism, because of the passion, because of the mobilization of others.”

