LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Rep. Terri Sewell donates millions to preserve Birmingham Civil Rights churches

$2.25 million in funding to preserve Birmingham civil rights sites
By Bria Chatman
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Birmingham continues to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the 16th Street Church bombing, Congresswoman Terri Sewell is working to preserve history at two more churches that were a pivotal part of the Civil Rights movement.

During the Civil Rights movement, Bethel Baptist was where Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth served as pastor, and St. Paul was the home of several meetings and training sessions.

Congresswoman Sewell presented both churches with checks on Monday morning. Bethel Baptist received two checks for $750,000, which they will use for the preservation of the church and to build a new family childcare center. St. Paul United Methodist Church will use the funds to improve its mechanical and plumbing systems.

The money was made possible because of the work Congresswoman Sewell and Congress have done to increase funding for the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights grant program. She says 1963 was a pivotal time in our city, and we must always honor and remember those who came before us.

“I believe that the 60th anniversary is all about reflection and rededication,” said Congresswoman Sewell. “We have to rededicate ourselves to the proposition that all men are created equal. And that justice, the arch of the moral universe, bends towards justice, but we know that it doesn’t bend by itself. We know it bends because of activism, because of the passion, because of the mobilization of others.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
Off-duty UAB officer killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in McCalla
WBRC stock graphic
Two people dead after head-on collision in Birmingham
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener

Latest News

Deputies get child advocacy training
Law enforcement agencies in Shelby County taking part in Owens House child abuse training
Downtown B'ham parking changes
City creates new parking ordinances to end predatory towing in Birmingham
Deputies get child advocacy training
Deputies get child advocacy training
Downtown B'ham parking changes
Downtown B'ham parking changes