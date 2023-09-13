Police looking for missing Birmingham teenager last seen before school
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Terricka Hartley was last seen September 12 before going to school.
She is described as 5′3″ and weighs 120 pounds. Hartley was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and black Nike shoes.
Anyone who has information please call the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit Detective. D. Jackson at 205-297-8435 or 205-569-5367
