Obstetrician programs ending at Shelby Baptist and Princeton Baptist
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Baptist Health announced Wednesday they are ending obstetrician programs at Shelby Baptist Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Birmingham city leaders say this decision won’t affect emergency situations – you’ll still get the same urgent care.
Maternity services will remain available at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Walker Baptist Medical Center.
WBRC reached out to Brookwood Baptist and they provided the following statement:
October 25 is the last day obstetrical care will be provided at those facilities.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.