Obstetrician programs ending at Shelby Baptist and Princeton Baptist

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Baptist Health announced Wednesday they are ending obstetrician programs at Shelby Baptist Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.

Birmingham city leaders say this decision won’t affect emergency situations – you’ll still get the same urgent care.

Maternity services will remain available at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Walker Baptist Medical Center.

WBRC reached out to Brookwood Baptist and they provided the following statement:

Brookwood Baptist Health’s network of five hospitals in Central Alabama is proud to provide trusted, high-quality care to the community. After careful consideration, we have decided to discontinue OB programs at Shelby Baptist Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center. We are confident this decision will allow these hospitals to focus more strongly on the services their patients trust them to provide. As a result, Wednesday, Oct.25 is the last day obstetrical care will be provided at those facilities. Maternity services will remain available at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Walker Baptist Medical Center. We are grateful to the obstetrics department staff and physicians for their continued commitment to provide our patients with outstanding care. Their professionalism and skill has helped create cherished memories for countless families over the years.

October 25 is the last day obstetrical care will be provided at those facilities.

