Nonprofit shares information on abortion pill access over gameday weekend in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you were in Tuscaloosa last weekend you may have seen trucks or billboards with a QR code advertising abortion pills delivered to your door.

It was part of one group’s response to recent comments made by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Just days ago, the attorney general asked a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit which was filed by the ACLU and Yellowhammer Fund.

The Yellowhammer Fund had helped fund abortions until Roe Vs Wade was struck down, and claim the AG violated their right to free speech by saying he has a right to prosecute anyone who helps a woman receive an abortion.

Mayday Health is a nonprofit who say their goal is to let people in all 50 states know they still have access to abortion pills via mail.

They knew lots of people would be in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama’s game against Texas, and put up digital and mobile bill boards to share that message.

Their executive director says everyone deserve to have access to this information, including those in Alabama.

“There are so many people out there who say well if you don’t like it just leave Alabama you live in that state that’s what you get, and that’s not true at all we need people to understand that they shouldn’t have to leave their state to get care,” says Jennifer Lincoln, an OB-GYN and the Executive Director of Mayday Health.

In addition to their presence in Tuscaloosa this weekend, Mayday Health also did put mobile and digital billboards at the state capitol and other parts of downtown Montgomery on Friday.

