Marion Water and Sewer Dept. issues 24-hour boil water notice

MARION, Ala. (WBRC) - A 24-hour boil water notice has been issued by the Marion Water and Sewer Department.

A social media post said during inspections at the water treatment plant, chlorine levels used to treat the water were noted as low.

The Marion Water and Sewer Department hereby issues a 24-Hour Boil Water Notice. During inspections at our water... Posted by City of Marion, Al on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Until the system reaches above the reported level it is common practice to issue a 24-Hour boil water advisory. The advisory is effective beginning September 13, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. until September 14, 2023 at 12:30 p.m.

