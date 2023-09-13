LawCall
Marion Water and Sewer Dept. issues 24-hour boil water notice

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Ala. (WBRC) - A 24-hour boil water notice has been issued by the Marion Water and Sewer Department.

A social media post said during inspections at the water treatment plant, chlorine levels used to treat the water were noted as low.

Posted by City of Marion, Al on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Until the system reaches above the reported level it is common practice to issue a 24-Hour boil water advisory. The advisory is effective beginning September 13, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. until September 14, 2023 at 12:30 p.m.

