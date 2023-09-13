Man convicted in robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman County jury convicted a man Wednesday of an armed robbery that happened at a Holly Pond business in 2022.
Shannon Dewayne Nickens was convicted of First-Degree Robbery for the robbery at Holly Pond Nutrition.
NIckens will be sentenced at a later date.
