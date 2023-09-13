Man convicted in robbery of Holly Pond Nutrition

“I would first like thank the jury for their service and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies who did a great job helping us prepare this case. I also want to thank our victim who was brave when the robbery occurred and also during the trial when she testified to what Mr. Nickens did that cold November day. When I ran for district attorney I said prosecuting career criminals would be a top priority. Cullman County is safer today because Mr. Nickens is no longer in a position to prey upon our citizens,” said District Attorney Champ Crocker.