Jury Duty scam making waves in Shelby County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jury duty scams are becoming more prevalent and We’re On Your Side with ways to protect yourself.

Jury duty scammers contact victims over the phone posing as an officer from the sheriff’s office claiming you have missed jury duty and there is now a warrant out for your arrest.

However, they say if you can pay these fines, we can get rid of the warrant. These scammers will then ask for credit card information or tell you to pay a certain amount of money in gift cards.

The SCSO said with this type of scam and generally any type of scam, never give out your information over the phone.

Some red flags to look out for are urgency, claiming you’ll be arrested if you don’t pay, and asking for payments with a gift card.

The SCSO also said never give any money to anyone that calls claiming they work for the courts or a law enforcement agency.

The SCSO has had instances where scammers will give them directions from their home to the sheriff’s office to make their calls seem more legitimate.

“Give people turn-by-turn directions to the sheriff’s office and then tell them while they are out there Lt. Kendrick has COVID and is not here today we’ll just need to get payment from you over the phone,” Kendrick said. “And then have them give a credit card number or go to the store for a gift card.”

Thankfully in those cases the SCSO was able to stop people from losing their money, but in most cases once that money is sent its sometimes impossible to get it back.

