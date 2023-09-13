Jefferson County Health Department is getting over a million dollars for Narcan vending machines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Department of Health has been selected to receive a $1,557,500 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under the Overdose Data to Action program. The grant represents a transformative opportunity to strengthen ongoing efforts to combat the overdose crisis and reduce overdose-related harms. This funding represents Year 1 of a 5-year grant cycle.

“Jefferson County Department of Health is grateful for the support of and partnership with the CDC,” said Jefferson County Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Darlene Traffanstedt. “We are proud to share this mission and effort to prevent overdoses and protect the well-being of our community. This grant will make a lasting impact and provide hope to those affected by substance use disorders.”

The OD2A program supports funded jurisdictions to implement prevention activities and collect accurate, comprehensive, timely data on nonfatal and fatal overdoses. This data is used to enhance programs and surveillance efforts.

With this grant, the Jefferson County Department of Health will be able to respond more quickly, effectively, and equitably to residents’ needs, using data to drive action to reduce overdose deaths and related harms. This funding could not be timelier, with fatalities rising by 91.5% in Jefferson County since 2019 and fentanyl-involved overdose deaths rising by 273% in a few short years. This funding will increase access to opioid overdose reversal medications, fentanyl test strips, peer recovery support services, and social services support for those with substance use. JCDH hopes to increase awareness of the ALAHOPE educational platform and make Jefferson County overdose data more accessible, among other program activities.

One way the JCDH is using the money is by adding vending machines with Narcan and Fentanyl test strips to reduce overdoses by placing them in areas that need them the most.

“We still think some things are safe like marijuana again, unless you purchase it yourself from a healthcare provider or pharmacy, you cannot be sure there is not fentanyl in it,” said Dr. Traffenstedt.

That’s why the Jefferson County Health Department is trying to help people struggling with opioid addiction, and Narcan being available over the counter is changing how that looks.

“We plan to deploy Narcan vending machines. This has been in many other communities in the country, but it was not possible until Narcan became an over-the-counter drug. It had to be dispensed by certain healthcare professionals.”

They plan to ask for the community’s input on where they’d be willing to go to use these machines. But until then, she’s sharing this advice.

“It’s best not to use these substances clearly, but for those who are going to use these substances, be prepared to either test those substances with fentanyl test strips before use or to use other harm reduction techniques like a lower dose,” says Dr. Traffenstedt.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.