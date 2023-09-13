LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Indian Ford Fire District votes to join the City of Helena

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents of the Indian Ford Fire District located in Jefferson County and north Shelby County, have overwhelmingly chosen to become part of the City of Helena.

In a decisive vote, with 75% of the community in favor, the neighborhood will dissolve as an independent entity.

This move means that Indian Ford will now receive essential emergency services from the City of Helena, including police, fire, and EMS. The district had been facing financial challenges and sought additional support.

One of the immediate changes is the transition from paying $15 million in fire dues to Helena’s property tax rate of $5 million. This shift will likely result in cost savings for residents.

Helena City Councilor Chris Vancleave expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating, “This is a major victory for the citizens of the Indian Ford Fire District, where they will now enjoy lower taxes and other amenities afforded to them by voting in a free and fair election to annex into Helena, and we welcome them with open arms.”

It’s worth noting that Helena had previously taken legal action against the City of Hoover to prevent the annexation of portions of Indian Ford into Hoover. The recent vote provides an alternative solution to the district’s emergency service needs.

The election, which took place on September 12, marks a significant change in the Indian Ford Fire District’s governance and service provisions, benefiting its residents in various ways.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
Off-duty UAB officer killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in McCalla
WBRC stock graphic
Two people dead after head-on collision in Birmingham
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener

Latest News

FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for...
Financial expert explains the new SAVE student loan repayment plan
Jefferson State holds college night for adults
Jefferson State holds college night for adults
How could the "SAVE" repayment plan impact you?
How could the "SAVE" repayment plan impact you?
Candidates for State House 55 seat speak to voters
Candidates for State House 55 seat speak to voters