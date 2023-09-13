Indian Ford Fire District votes to join the City of Helena

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents of the Indian Ford Fire District located in Jefferson County and north Shelby County, have overwhelmingly chosen to become part of the City of Helena.

In a decisive vote, with 75% of the community in favor, the neighborhood will dissolve as an independent entity.

This move means that Indian Ford will now receive essential emergency services from the City of Helena, including police, fire, and EMS. The district had been facing financial challenges and sought additional support.

One of the immediate changes is the transition from paying $15 million in fire dues to Helena’s property tax rate of $5 million. This shift will likely result in cost savings for residents.

Helena City Councilor Chris Vancleave expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating, “This is a major victory for the citizens of the Indian Ford Fire District, where they will now enjoy lower taxes and other amenities afforded to them by voting in a free and fair election to annex into Helena, and we welcome them with open arms.”

It’s worth noting that Helena had previously taken legal action against the City of Hoover to prevent the annexation of portions of Indian Ford into Hoover. The recent vote provides an alternative solution to the district’s emergency service needs.

The election, which took place on September 12, marks a significant change in the Indian Ford Fire District’s governance and service provisions, benefiting its residents in various ways.

