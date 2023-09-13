LawCall
Girls’ flag football coming to 25 Alabama high schools

By Hannah Crowe
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Atlanta Falcons announced today that several Alabama high schools will receive Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation grants to launch girls’ flag football programs.

Georgia became the fourth state to sanction girls’ flag football as an official high school sport in 2020. In July, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) voted to implement girls’ flag football as an official high school sport for the 2024-2025 school year.

As stated in the press release, Jeff Segars, AHSAA assistant director and director of football said, “we are grateful to the NFL and especially the Atlanta Falcons for their support to help bring girls’ flag football to the AHSAA and our high schools. Our schools have truly embraced this sport and student participation is growing rapidly.”

Thanks to the Atlanta Falcons, the following schools will receive grants.

  • Alma Bryant High School
  • Anniston High School
  • B.C. Rain High School
  • Baker High School
  • Boaz High School
  • Brookwood High School
  • Calhoun High School
  • Citronelle High School
  • Cleburne County High School
  • Daphne High School
  • Davidson High School
  • Gadsden City High School
  • Grissom High School
  • Holt High School
  • John L. Leflore Magnet High School
  • Lanier High School
  • Mae Jemison High School
  • Mary G. Montgomery High School
  • McAdory High School
  • Prattville High School
  • Satsuma High School
  • Selma High School
  • Shelby County High School
  • Theodore High School
  • Vigor High School

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

