Girls’ flag football coming to 25 Alabama high schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Atlanta Falcons announced today that several Alabama high schools will receive Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation grants to launch girls’ flag football programs.

Georgia became the fourth state to sanction girls’ flag football as an official high school sport in 2020. In July, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) voted to implement girls’ flag football as an official high school sport for the 2024-2025 school year.

As stated in the press release, Jeff Segars, AHSAA assistant director and director of football said, “we are grateful to the NFL and especially the Atlanta Falcons for their support to help bring girls’ flag football to the AHSAA and our high schools. Our schools have truly embraced this sport and student participation is growing rapidly.”

Thanks to the Atlanta Falcons, the following schools will receive grants.

Alma Bryant High School

Anniston High School

B.C. Rain High School

Baker High School

Boaz High School

Brookwood High School

Calhoun High School

Citronelle High School

Cleburne County High School

Daphne High School

Davidson High School

Gadsden City High School

Grissom High School

Holt High School

John L. Leflore Magnet High School

Lanier High School

Mae Jemison High School

Mary G. Montgomery High School

McAdory High School

Prattville High School

Satsuma High School

Selma High School

Shelby County High School

Theodore High School

Vigor High School

