GBHS sends 60+ dogs and cats to shelters in Connecticut, Massachusetts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday, more than 60 dogs and cats from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society were boarded onto a plane and flown to shelters in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

The GBHS partnered with the Bissel Pet Foundation and Race for Life Rescue to send the animals to the shelters.

CEO Allison Black Cornelius said it was a bittersweet send off. The shelters in the northeast agreed to take in the animals to help GBHS with overcrowding issues.

“They have been in the shelter for a long time. This is really going to give us some space for a short period of time,” said Black Cornelius.

Race for Life Rescue has performed 48 pet transports in 2023. Jim DeFrancesco is the founder and president of Race for Life Rescue. He said the flights are a campaign to empty the shelters and save them from euthanasia.

That four hour flight is equivalent to 25 hours in the car.

“You can see it’s much more stress-free for the animals and we will get them to their destination in 6 to 8 hours total,” said DeFrancesco.

GBHS said while the transport helps with overcrowding, they anticipate to be full again in a few weeks.

