Gardendale man allegedly shoves two Northport police officers during Alabama-Texas game

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not uncommon for some fans at a Bama game to get a little rowdy, but what happened Saturday night in Bryant-Denny required police intervention and it didn’t stop there. When it was over, Northport police arrested a man from Gardendale on a mix of misdemeanor and felony charges.

Northport police say it happened during the Alabama-Texas game. A man became unruly, started cursing, and was escorted out of the stadium for abusive behavior, according to police.

The two Northport police officers walked the man out of the stadium, and once outside, there was a confrontation between the man and the two officers. It was enough of a scuffle where the suspect pushed the officers down to the ground. Northport police say 26-year old Kendall Rice was arrested on charges ranging from disorderly conduct to two counts of second degree assault.

“Somebody came to the officers while they were in the stadium around the student section saying this person was being belligerent and ugly and all. I think the decision had already been made to arrest him because of his behavior and that’s when he resisted arrest and taken into custody. The University of Alabama Police Department transported him to the Tuscaloosa County jail for us,” said Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter.

Carpenter says the two officers suffered minor injuries, nothing serious. Kendall Rice, meantime, has already posted his bonds, according to Tuscaloosa County Jail records.

