Forum held for District 55 state representative candidates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in District 55 got a chance to hear from candidates running for the vacant state house seat.

Former state representative Fred Plump Jr. resigned that seat after he pleaded guilty in June to obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Tuesday, candidates for that seat spoke at a forum about their platforms.

“It’s an unfortunate situation of how this election came about. But I do believe moving for whomever the individual that is elected to this seat, they’re going to have to have a drive, and they’re going to have to present an energy to the people of making sure that they know that they’re there for them,” said Antwon Womac, one of the candidates.

Womac said this forum was a great opportunity to build relationships and gain trust with people in the district.

“People are looking at the person who sits in that seat in a negative way, but I’m saying that give him a chance, give us a chance, to give me a chance to do what I am commissioned to do,” said another candidate, Phyllis Oden-Jones.

A local chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority prepared questions for the candidates, who were able to share more about their platform on the stage.

Topics discussed ranged from transportation to jobs to gun laws, which is the reason one woman WBRC spoke with went to the forum.

“I’m gonna be bringing it back to gun violence. That’s what I’m looking for, because that’s what I fight for all the time. Gun violence, laws, and stuff. I fight for it all the time, said one attendee.

The vote is coming up on September 26.

