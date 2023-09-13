First Alert Weather: Cooler temperatures and a chance for isolated showers Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday!

We are tracking a stalled front across the Southeast. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with a few showers moving from west to east across Alabama. Most of the rain that occurs today will end up light and should only last 15 to 30 minutes. Patchy fog can’t be completely ruled out this morning. Any fog that forms should dissipate by 9 a.m.

First Alert Commute Forecast (WBRC)

Temperatures remain slightly above average for the middle of September with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We normally see morning temperatures in the mid 60s for September 13th. With a stalled front in place, we can’t rule out additional showers developing this afternoon and evening. Rain chances remain at 30 percent. The main threat today will be pockets of heavy rainfall and gusty winds. With northerly winds at 5 to 10 mph, temperatures will end up cooler than yesterday with highs in the mid 80s. If you have any evening plans, we can’t rule out a stray shower. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 70s by 7 to 8 p.m. with a mostly cloudy sky.

Isolated Showers Possible Thursday and Friday: New data indicates we could see showers develop south of Interstate 20 tonight into Thursday morning. The best chance to see rain tomorrow morning includes Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Shelby, Talladega, Coosa, and Clay counties. Temperatures tomorrow morning will likely cool into the mid-to-upper 60s with a mostly cloudy sky.

The Next 24 - Wed. 3 p.m. (WBRC)

Tomorrow will likely end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy. We initially thought tomorrow would end up mostly dry, but the stalled front will continue to give us a chance for isolated showers. I have a 30 percent chance for rain tomorrow. We could see a few showers develop in east Alabama Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 80s with northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Future Radar (WBRC)

Friday will end up very similar with morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chance remains at 30 percent for the afternoon and evening hours. I would not cancel any outdoor activities Friday, but you’ll want to monitor our First Alert Weather App for weather updates. Football games should end up mostly cloudy with temperatures mainly in the mid-to-upper 70s. Rain chance around 20 percent Friday evening.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the weekend is the arrival of our next cold front. We are looking at a round of showers and isolated storms developing Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain chance around 50 to 60 percent. Thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, but severe weather appears very low in this setup. Saturday is forecast to end up partly-to-mostly cloudy with morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

Muggy Meter (WBRC)

A few showers could linger into Sunday morning, but we should dry out Sunday afternoon with the sky becoming partly cloudy. High temperatures on Sunday are forecast to warm into the mid 80s. Humidity should drop Sunday afternoon as dry air moves into the state. Humidity levels will likely remain low for early next week. Temperatures next week are forecast to warm into the mid 80s with overnight temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. It would not surprise me if we saw some upper 50s in parts of north Alabama next Monday and Tuesday morning.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Lee is a very large hurricane. Hurricane force winds extend 115 miles outward from the center, which is pretty significant for a hurricane. Winds remain at 115 mph making Lee a Category 3 hurricane.

Hurricane Lee (WBRC)

Lee is forecast to finally turn north and impact Bermuda tonight into tomorrow with tropical storm force winds and rain. The latest forecast shows Lee growing in size as it moves to the north towards Maine and Nova Scotia. It’ll likely weaken as it encounters colder waters, but it could still bring significant impacts to parts of New England over the weekend. Lee will likely produce a high rip current threat all along the U.S. East Coast throughout the week. Lee will finally dissipate and move into the northern Atlantic Ocean early next week.

Hurricane Margot (WBRC)

Hurricane Margot continues to spin in the Central Atlantic with winds at 85 mph. Margot will slow down, weaken, and remain over the open Atlantic Ocean this week. It will not have any impact on the United States.

Tracking The Tropics (WBRC)

We continue to monitor a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic that has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in thee to five days. It will become Nigel if it becomes a tropical storm. Models hint it could go on a path very similar to Hurricane Lee as we go into next week. Odds are high that this storm will remain over the Atlantic. It’ll be something to watch as we go into the weekend and into next week.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Android and Apple devices for the latest weather information.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.