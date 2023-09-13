LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Dadeville mass shooting suspect to be tried as an adult

People from all over the state left flowers, stuffed bears, candles, and pictures in memory of...
People from all over the state left flowers, stuffed bears, candles, and pictures in memory of the four killed in the Dadeville mass shooting.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another of the six suspects charged in connection with the April deadly mass shooting in Dadeville that left 4 dead and 32 injured will be charged as an adult, according to the Tallapoosa County District Attorney’s office.

The suspect, who has never been identified by name, was 15 at the time of the shootings and, as required by state law, was originally charged as a juvenile.

On Wednesday, DA Mike Segrest confirmed he filed a motion asking the Juvenile Court to transfer the defendant to the Tallapoosa County Circuit Court to be tried as an adult. Juvenile Court Judge Kim Taylor approved the motion Wednesday, ordering the transfer.

Segrest said he anticipates the next step in the teen’s prosecution to be an “Aniah’s Law” hearing. The law allows judges to deny bail to those who are charged with committing violent crimes and is named for Aniah Blanchard, who in 2019 was abducted at an Auburn gas station and murdered, allegedly by a man who was out on bond.

Following the Aniah’s Law hearing, Segrest said the case would be bound over to a grand jury.

While this defendant and two other juvenile co-defendants remains unnamed at this time, three other co-defendants have been charged as adults. They include Johnny Brown, Wilson Hill, 19, Willie Brown, 20. The suspects are charged with four counts each of reckless murder and 25 counts of assault.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a Whataburger location in Daphne, Alabama filmed a rat scurrying among stacks of...
Whataburger customer spots rat in drive-thru in Alabama
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Antonio Chauncey Ross
Antonio Ross, Alabama football walk-on, indicted on sodomy charge
Family and friends of ChaVeda Willis remember her life Monday afternoon.
‘It feels like a piece of my heart has been broken:’ Family and friends remember mother shot, killed outside Birmingham restaurant
Off-duty UAB officer killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in McCalla

Latest News

Xavier Reymon Rhone was last seen September 12 leaving a hospital.
Birmingham Police looking for missing 23-year-old man
Terricka Hartley was last seen September 12 before going to school.
Police looking for missing Birmingham teenager last seen before school
No. 18 FCS-ranked Bulldogs will try to claim their first win in series history against the Tigers
Samford football looks to bounce back with road trip to Auburn
The deadly shooting happened in the 6600 block of Newbridge Cove.
Homicide investigation underway in Jefferson Co.