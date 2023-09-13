City creates new parking ordinances to end predatory towing in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is now putting up new parking signs and cracking down on predatory towing in the Magic City.

The city council passed two new ordinances on Tuesday. The first ordinance will require better, and easier to read signage in all commercial parking lots.

Transportation leaders in the city unveiled a mock up of the new signs today.

“It is clear the rates are posted, there are phone numbers and web addresses that you can go to if you have questions. So that should be the number one thing that folks see whether they are locals or coming to visit.” said Christina Argo with the Birmingham Department of Transportation

While the first ordinance focuses on uniformity of new signs and communication with potential parkers, the second will stop certain predatory price gouging efforts by certain lot owners and tow companies.

A couple of tow businesses actually helped the city craft the new ordinances, and leaders believe the new requirements will punish tow companies who have given the city a bad reputation over the last few years.

“I think it is fair for people who are trying to do it the right way. It is probably unfair for someone who has done it the wrong way for a very long time. Ill leave those companies nameless, but I think that is going to make them change the ways they do business.” said Marcus King King Boyz, a worker at a towing company.

Councilor O’Quinn says the lots now have 60 days to post the necessary signage, and he believes today’s new ordinances will go a long way towards solving the issue.

“I just breathe a big sigh of relief that we have passed a milestone because it has been a lot of effort.” said Councilor O’Quinn. He stressed that he believes more will have to be done in the future to further solve parking and towing issues, but he said he is proud of everyone’s efforts to get these new ordinances passed.

